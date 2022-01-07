Winter weather causes multi-car pileup in Western Kentucky

CNN– Winter weather wreaks havoc from coast to coast, impacting nearly 100 million people and causing a multi-car pileup in western Kentucky Thursday.

Kentucky state police said ice and snow covered the highway in Elizabeth Town at the time. About 2o vehicles ended up colliding, and more cars slid off the highway. The Western Kentucky Parkway was closed in both directions as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Luckily, only minor injuries were reported.

Police say road conditions are bad and rapidly getting worse. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday evening due to the heavy snowfall.