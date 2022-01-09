Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. declares for NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers will be without their biggest weapon in the secondary next season.

Junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. announced Sunday night that he is declaring for the NFL Draft and will not return to Clemson in 2022.

through this process, there will be no stone left unturned #1shot1kill #GGG 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7e1pzjs390 — Andrew Booth Jr. (@andrewbooth21) January 10, 2022

Booth was named a first-team All-ACC this season along with teammate Mario Goodrich. He finished the season with 37 total tackles, three interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

ESPN has Booth rated as the No. 23 overall prospect in this year’s draft class, and the fourth-best cornerback.

He finishes his career at Clemson with 68 total tackles in 35 games played across three seasons. He tallied 14 pass breakups, 5.5 tackles for loss, and five interceptions in his time as a Tiger.