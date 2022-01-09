Family announces funeral service for kayaker found in Lake Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Funeral services have been announced for a missing kayaker that was found dead at Lake Carolina.

20-year-old Theron Wallace went missing on Christmas morning and after days of searching his body was discovered. Theron was identified by the Richland County Coroner on January 4th.

The family says the lake was Theron’s place of peace and he loved being out in nature. The Wallace family says the service will be held on Saturday, January 15th at the Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.