Consumer News: Midlands gas prices fall from last week, President Biden making new pitch for ‘Build Back Better’ agenda

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some good news tonight for drivers filing up their tanks in the Midlands. GasBuddy says prices at the pumps have fallen another nearly 3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.89 per gallon of gas in Columbia. The cheapest price in the Midlands stands at $2.68. The national average also fell to an average of $3.29 per gallon.

CNN– President Joe Biden used 2021’s Annual Jobs Report to make a new pitch for his ‘Build Back Better’ agenda for the new year ahead. Some members of his own party admit a positive path forward might be hard to see. Kaitlan Collins has the details.