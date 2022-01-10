Two Orangeburg County schools going virtual due to coronavirus surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Starting today, two Orangeburg County schools are going virtual due to the COVID-19 surge. Officials say Edisto Primary & Carver Edisto Middle schools will have virtual learning today through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

This comes after the district reported a growing number of teacher and nurse absences. They will transition back to in-person learning on January 18.

During this period, teachers and staff will report to work in person.