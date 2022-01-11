Consumer News: United Airlines cutting flight schedule due to staffing shortages, money moves you can make in 2022 and more!

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– The United States Postal Service is saying the 2021 holiday season was one for the books. The Postal Service says, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, it delivered more than 13 billion packages and pieces of mail to mailboxes and front steps, taking an average 2.7 days per delivery. To help deliver all those gifts, more than 40,000 seasonal workers were hired to help out, on top of their already 200,000 full-time and part-time employees.

CNN– United Airlines is cutting its flight schedule as it deals with COVID-19 related staffing shortages. Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled in the past three weeks, because of a spike in cases. It’s unclear what the new reduced schedule will look like, but United’s CEO Scott Kirby said nearly 3,000 employees currently have coronavirus.

CNN– If your New Year’s resolution is to get your finances in top shape, one financial expert shares five money moves you should make now to set yourself up for success. Jenn Sullivan has more in your Consumer Watch.