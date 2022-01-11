Lexington PD looking for missing man who may be experiencing mental health problems

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is looking for a missing man who may be experiencing mental health problems, including hallucinations. Police say 47-year-old Marcus James Miller left home and was last seen Sunday at 1:30 a.m. on Duffie Drive.

Officials say Miller is wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and brown pants. He is described as 5’7″ and 155 pounds. Officials say he has brown eyes and a short beard.

Anyone with information about where he is should call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email kheath@lexsc.com.