RCSD looking for missing 25-year-old woman whose vehicle, phone and wallet were found at her home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing by a family member. Deputies say 25-year-old Tashawna Wilson’s vehicle, phone and wallet were discovered at her home, but she was not there.

Authorities say Wilson has not been in contact with her family since early last week. Officials also say she has medical conditions that require treatment.

If you have any information about where she might be, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.