Richland County Coroner releases name of Eastover man found dead Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of an Eastover man who was found dead Tuesday. The coroner says the victim was 81-year-old Lewis Jenerette.

Deputies say they responded Monday to a home on Hickory Hill Road, after a welfare check led to the discovery.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers or call 803-576-1790”, said Coroner Rutherford.

According to investigators, the man had been shot in the upper body.