KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) The United States Geological Survey reported two more earthquakes near Lugoff and Elgin early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the first was a 1.7 magnitude earthquake near Elgin at 12:31 a.m.

The second was a 2.0 magnitude earthquake near Lugoff at 8:31 a.m.

This makes 12 earthquakes in the area since December 27.

No injuries have been reported.