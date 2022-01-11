UofSC releases campus coronavirus data as students return to class

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students at the University of South Carolina return to campus, the threat of the omicron variant joins them. Officials say 676 students and 191 faculty and staff members are currently positive with the virus. Officials say the student positivity rate is 23.4%, but the campus is open and considers itself ‘low alert.’

Face coverings are required in all campus buildings, but vaccines are not mandated. The current vaccination rate among students is close to 70%.

UofSC’s campus is providing free saliva testing this semester as well and urges everyone to get tested to stop the spread.

You can find more information at sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.