Local Living: Multiple Midlands school districts looking to hire teachers, Columbia Fireflies looking for interns and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District Two is looking for teachers. The district will hold a Teacher Recruitment Fair Tuesday, January 25. Lexington Two will offer a $2,500 signing bonus for new teacher hires in special education, foreign language as well as both middle and high school english, math, science and social studies. The in-person event takes place from 4-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center in Cayce. You can register online at on the district’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland One is also looking to add more teachers and educators to its roster for the upcoming spring semester. The district will hold a virtual job fair on Saturday, January 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Richland One will also offer a $1,000 signing bonus for math, science, special education and foreign language teachers. The deadline to register for the virtual event is Friday, January 21. You can register online at the district’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still looking for a new job this new year, you’re in luck. As the great resignation rages on, employers are searching for employees to fill their open positions. Our Tyler Ryan spoke with extraordinary headhunters about hundreds of job opportunities across the Palmetto State.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you already have a job but might be looking for a little something extra, the Columbia Fireflies are looking for interns to work baseball games. The team will have an internship fair next Wednesday, January 19 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., and again from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Segra Park. They’re looking to hire full-time and part-time interns for catering, concessions, ticketing and TV broadcast. The team will be taking resumes and will contact applicants the week after.