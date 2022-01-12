Orangeburg County Schools moving to virtual learning until next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Schools are moving to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 spike. That’s according to the Times and Democrat.

District officials say schools that haven’t already shifted to virtual learning will move to online learning Thursday and Friday. All students, staff and teachers will be 100% virtual those days.

The district says a number of students and staff are either quarantining or tested positive. They plan to return to school January 18.