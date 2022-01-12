President Biden urges change to Senate rule in speech Tuesday

CNN– President Joe Biden didn’t holding back in Georgia Tuesday, he urged Senators to change Senate rules so Democrats can pass voting reform without Republican support.

Biden, who has been criticized by some in his own party for the Senate’s inaction, declared in a speech Tuesday that “I’m tired of being quiet,” pounding his hand for emphasis.

Two voting-rights bills are currently stalled, and Biden hopes a change in Senate rules could at least free them for votes. Republicans say the bills aren’t aimed at fairness, but at giving Democrats election advantages.