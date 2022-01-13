AG Wilson: Man charged in 1986 kidnapping case to have bond hearing Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a man accused of a 1986 kidnapping in Lexington County is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday.

Officials say Thomas Eric McDowell’s bond hearing for charges of burglary and kidnapping is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Lexington County Detention Center. Authorities say McDowell was arrested last week in connection with the 1986 kidnapping of Jessica Gutierrez, who was four-years-old.

Authorities say McDowell is also charged with murder, but that will have to be heard in front of a General Sessions Court judge at a later date.