American Red Cross makes plea for donations in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A number of American Red Cross chapters across North Carolina and South Carolina is issuing a plea for donations, citing a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the typical post-holiday decline in the winter. The Charlotte Observer reports that at times, the Greater Carolinas Region has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types. The Greater Carolinas Region consists of five chapters serving 47 counties in North Carolina and four counties in South Carolina. Spokeswoman Maya Franklin says that through the end of January, about 75% of donation appointments remain unfilled, compared to 56% during the same time last year.