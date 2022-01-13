Blood supply dangerously low in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Red Cross, they are approaching a supply crisis due to the lack of donated blood in South Carolina. One Columbia mother is speaking out after her son who has sickle cell disease had to wait several days before receiving blood due to the shortage.

Vesha Jamison says she watched helplessly as her 11-year-old son Dreylan Holmes who was in need of a blood transfusion, suffer for several day as he waited for blood. Now she’s encouraging people who can to donate blood. “When it’s our family it hits home you know. Today its my family but tomorrow it could be yours you know.”

Mandy McWherter with South Carolina’s Red Cross says the pandemic is the driving force of the blood crisis. She says many schools, businesses, and community groups who use to hold blood drives have stopped. She also says the organization has seen a 10% decrease in donors and it’s had to cut 25% of its blood orders to hospitals. “There are real people on the other side of those orders that need a specific blood type. People like Vesha they’ve had to wait for blood for their family members and it is devastating and scary to not know when that blood is going to come in.”

During the waiting process each day can be crucial.

“You’re watching him in that sense knowing that unit of blood is what is going to get him to feeling better. So you’re very anxious in that moment, you’re on pins and needles, and you’re just waiting. And as a mom, we’re fixers – we just want to be able to fix everything so that our babies are feeling better,” says Vesha Jamison.

Vesha says thankfully her son was able to get the blood he needed and hopes others are able to as well.

According to Mandy, the Red Cross is holding a drawing to watch the Superbowl in L.A. and a chance at a home theatre package for donors. For donors in South Carolina, for the month of January each will receive a free iced coffee and donut from Dunkin. How matter the incentives the biggest reason to give is to save lives.

“If you don’t have a reason to attach it to, I’m sharing my family with you. You can absolutely share my story and we can be your your motivation for going out and donating blood,” says Vesha.