Local Living: Multiple Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations moved online, some Midlands residents can get free admission at Riverbanks Zoo and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars for a delicious start to the weekend! Today kicks off columbia’s restaurant week! The food festival favorite has plenty of Columbia restaurants offering special menu items and discounted prices to entice hungry locals. Although many of the restaurants have online and take out availability, dine-in options tends to fill up quickly so reservations are recommended. You can find a list of participating restaurants and their menus at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local artists from across the Midlands are getting ready to show off their best works at the fourth annual Cottontown Art Crawl. The free event is on March 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. starting on Sumter Street. More than 115 local artists will have their art for sale in downtown Columbia. This year’s event is expected to be the largest yet, with more artists than ever! You can enjoy food and drinks at different Cottontown restaurants, where there will be live music and scavenger hunts.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Residents in Richland County and Lexington County can get free admission into the Riverbanks Zoo this month. The zoo’s “Free Fridays” program lets any resident in either county get free admission in January and February. You must bring valid proof of residency such as a drivers license or vehicle registration.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For just the second time in more than 20 years, a South Carolina civil rights organization isn’t holding a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally at the Statehouse this year. The South Carolina NAACP will once again hold its annual King Day at the Dome celebration online Monday, January 17, starting at 10 a.m. The decision was made because of increase in COVID-19 cases. The keynote speaker will be the chairman of the NAACP’s National Board of Directors, Leon Russell.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will also be virtual. It will take place online Monday, January 17 at 4 p.m. You can live stream it on the city’s website, YouTube and all social media platforms. This year’s keynote speaker will be Congressman Jim Clyburn.