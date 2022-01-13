SCDEW: Unemployment insurance claims up last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Unemployment insurance claims in South Carolina are trending upward, as high inflation rates and coronavirus cases sweeps through the state.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says 3,985 South Carolinians filed first time unemployment insurance claims last week. This is an increase from the 3,582 claims reported the previous week.

From January 2-8, SCDEW says 7,748 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 951,000 people filed claims in the state, according to SCDEW.

For more information, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.