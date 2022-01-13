Two voting rights bills up for consideration on Capitol Hill

CNN– Voting rights are front and center on Capitol Hill, with two bills up for consideration.

The Freedom to Vote Act looks to make it easier to vote. Election Day would be a public holiday, you could register the same day as an election, there’s a guarantee you could vote by mail and people with past felony convictions would be able to vote in federal elections again.

The second bill is focused on bolstering the 1965 Voting Rights Act, forbidding racial discrimination in voting. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act looks to regulate voting rule changes and redistricting in states with a history of voting rights violations.

Getting these bills through the House is one thing, but advancing them in the gridlocked Senate isn’t likely.