USASC: Lexington man sentenced to 15 years in prison for firearm charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to United States Corey F. Ellis, a Lexington man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Authorities say a traffic stop on February 24, 2020 led to the arrest of 43-year-old Stephen Johnson Craft. According to officials, a deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull a vehicle over after it turned abruptly without use of its turn signal. Authorities say the vehicle turned into a private driveway. Investigators say Craft was a passenger, but said the vehicle belonged to him. Deputies say they found a black backpack which contained a loaded pistol in the backseat, and they also found marijuana in the vehicle.

Officials say Craft’s criminal record includes criminal domestic violence in 1996, 1997 armed robbery, 2016 possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and 2018 assault and battery first degree, among others.

According to authorities, Craft was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison, followed by five years of court-ordered supervision.