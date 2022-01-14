LCSD: Inmate caught after escaping from Lexington County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says an inmate who escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center was apprehended Friday afternoon.

Deputies say 48-year-old Charles Bradford Deese was caught after being seen in the woods near Barr Road and Belo Road. Officials say he escaped Friday morning and had last been seen going over the outer fence around 9:45 a.m.

Deputies thank all who reported sightings as they searched for Deese.