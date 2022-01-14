LCSD: Inmate escapes from Lexington County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– UPDATE: Deputies say Charles Bradford Deese was apprehended Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL POST (1/14/2022 1:36 p.m.)

Deputies say they are looking for an inmate escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center this morning.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 48-year-old Charles Bradford Deese was last seen going over the outer fence around 9:45 a.m. Officials say he was wearing tan pants and a blue denim jacket. He is described as a 6’2,” 220 pound white man with brown hair.

Deputies say Deese was being held on charges that include forgery, domestic violence and distribution of meth.

Authorities say a large perimeter has been set up, and K9s are searching for Deese.

If you see this man, call 911.