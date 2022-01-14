Local Living: Dine out at Restaurant Week in Columbia, some Midlands residents can get free admission to the Riverbanks Zoo and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars for a delicious start to the weekend! Columbia’s Restaurant Week is going on right now! The food festival favorite has plenty of Columbia restaurants offering special menu items and discounted prices to entice hungry locals. Although many of the restaurants have online and take out availability, dine-in options tends to fill up quickly so reservations are recommended. You can find a list of participating restaurants and their menus at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Residents in Richland County and Lexington County can get free admission into the Riverbanks Zoo this month. The zoo’s “Free Fridays” program lets any resident in either county get free admission in January and February. You must bring valid proof of residency such as a drivers license or vehicle registration.