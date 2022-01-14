No one hurt in house fire on Fallen Leaf Drive in Richland

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a house caught fire this morning.

Authorities say it happened before 9 a.m. on Fallen Leaf Drive where they saw heavy fire throughout the home.

According to investigators, all occupants made it out safely and two pets were rescued but the blaze caused extensive damage to the home.

Officials say the fire appears to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.

Firefighters say the fire is under control.