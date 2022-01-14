SCEMD urges Midlands residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division urges Midlands residents to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel as winter weather could make its way through the area this weekend. If you have to drive, make suer you check your car’s fluids, battery and tires. Double check your phone is charged and that you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays.

Officials say you should insulate water pipes to prevent them from freezing, and you should have an alternative heat source prepared, such as a fireplace.

SCEMD adds that you should never operate a portable generator indoors.

For more tips from SCEMD, visit the South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide at scemd.org.

As always, you can count on the ABC Columbia Weather Team to keep you up to date with whatever winter weather Mother Nature has in store for the Midlands.