UofSC introduces former provost as candidate for the university’s next president

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina introduced a candidate the university’s next president Friday. UofSC says the candidate is former University of South Carolina Columbia Provost Michael Amiridis, who is the current Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago.

We're proud to welcome former #UofSC provost Michael Amiridis, Ph.D., back to campus as a candidate for president. Community members are encouraged to attend virtual panels to engage with Amiridis throughout the day. Details: https://t.co/7afPd9Hmt7 pic.twitter.com/8rb2uqSIis — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) January 14, 2022

Three virtual panels were held Friday morning into the afternoon, where students faculty and staff could meet the new candidate.

The public may submit evaluations of Dr. Amiridis’ candidacy online.