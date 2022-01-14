UofSC introduces former provost as candidate for the university’s next president
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina introduced a candidate the university’s next president Friday. UofSC says the candidate is former University of South Carolina Columbia Provost Michael Amiridis, who is the current Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago.
Three virtual panels were held Friday morning into the afternoon, where students faculty and staff could meet the new candidate.
The public may submit evaluations of Dr. Amiridis’ candidacy online.