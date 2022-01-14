Witness to plane crash in Lake Murray describes what he saw

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A small plane crashed into Lake Murray Thursday. Lexington County deputies say the plane crashed near Taylors Cove Road in Gilbert, after having engine trouble around 1:30 p.m. A parachute was deployed as the plane crashed.

There were 2 passengers on board, including the pilot, but no one was injured.

A witness to the crash says he was shocked watching it all happen.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.