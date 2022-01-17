Are you ready to take the #BettyWhiteChallenge?

Tyler Ryan learns about the Betty White Challenge on what would have been her 100th Birthday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – January 17th would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. White, who passed away on December 31st., was the one remaining “Golden Girl,” from the very popular 80’s program of the same name, and will a long list of television and move credits last over 70 years, spanning from 1939, until just before her death.

Although White was certainly known for her on screen appearances, she was also known for her love and passion for animals. For the same 70 years she was entertaining on the big and small screen, she was arguably, the largest supporter for an organization called American Humane. According to American Humane Dr. Robin Ganzert, White served as both a volunteer and board member for American Humane, she supported the organization’s “No Animals Were Harmed” program, which protected animals in film and television, helped fundraise, and acted as a judge and presenter for the annual, nationally televised American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

To celebrate White, and ensure that her love for animals continues, a grassroots effort called The Betty White Challenge has gone viral across the Nation, and well beyond. According to Dr. Ganzert, the challenge is simple – Give $5 to the pet adoption organization of your choice in White’s name on her birthday.

“For nearly a century, Betty White has been a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate and we are proud to have known her for 70 years — longer than any other supporter in our history,” Ganzert said. “We bestowed our highest honor, the National Humanitarian Medal, on Betty because she reflected our core values of compassion, caring and hope. She dedicated herself to protecting and improving the quality of life for animals worldwide.”

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org. Please follow them on Facebook and Twitter .

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook