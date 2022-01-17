Jazz Girls Day at the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This weekend young girls from middle and high schools in South Carolina were invited to join the jazz faculty at the University of South Carolina’s school of music for its Jazz Girls Day.

Organizers say it was the first Jazz Girls Day and the curriculum included improvising with blues and sessions for All-State auditions. Colleen Clark with the University of South Carolina says the goal is to increase female representation in jazz.

Organizers are hoping Jazz Girls Day will become an annual event.