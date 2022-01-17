Lexington Town Council member running to be the state’s next superintendent of education

1/3 IMG 0145 Kathy Maness announces her candidacy for state superintendent of education. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

2/3 IMG 0146 Kathy Maness announces her candidacy for state superintendent of education. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

3/3 IMG 0149 Kathy Maness announces her candidacy for state superintendent of education. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Lexington Town Council member is throwing her hat in the running for state superintendent of education. Kathy Maness, a former educator and current executive director of Palmetto State Teachers Association, announced Monday afternoon that she will be running for the position.

Maness was elected to the Lexington Town Council back in 2004. She said her experience as a parent, classroom teacher and leader of an organization with thousands of educator members has prepared her for the role.

Current Superintendent Molly Spearman announced at the end of October that she would not be running for a third term, and she wants to spend more time with her family.