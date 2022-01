SCEMD: Earthquake reported near Elgin over the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On top of all the winter weather mayhem, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in the Midlands this weekend. Officials say the 1.8 magnitude earthquake happened near Elgin at 6:24 a.m. Saturday.

The State Emergency Management Division says this is the 14th earthquake in that area since December 27.

For more information about this earthquake, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.