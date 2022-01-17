School District of Newberry County shift to virtual learning Jan.18 -21

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – School District of Newberry County says its experiencing a high number of students and staff impacted by COVID-19.

As a result, school district leaders say schools will shift from in-person classes to virtual learning on Tuesday, January 18th until Friday, January 21st. There will be no school-related extracurricular or after school activities during this time.

Breakfast and lunch for January 18-21 can be picked up at Newberry Middle School, Mid-Carolina High School, or Whitmire Community School between 10:30 am – 1:00 pm each day.

The school district advices parents who have questions regarding the requirements for eLearning virtual instruction should contact their child’s school or check their child’s Schoology.