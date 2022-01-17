Teen charged after a state sign was altered to include racial slur

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department says a 17-year-old was taken into custody Sunday after a digital message board was altered to include a racial slur.

Investigators say the teen is charged with aggravated breach of peace and is being held in a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

According to Sumter Police, the offensive message was reported to police at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and was later removed. Investigators say the sign, belongs to a paving company involved with an ongoing road improvement project along South Pike West. Investigators also say the teen is not tied to the company or other parties involved with the project.