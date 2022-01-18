Clarendon County man accused of taking video of himself shooting a dog

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man is accused of taking a video of himself throwing a dog in a hole and shooting it multiple times.

On Friday, deputies say they received a copy of a snapchat video posted on Facebook which showed someone picking up a small hound dog by the back of the neck, tossing it in a hold and shooting it several times. Deputies say the subject of the video shared it on social media. Investigators say they viewed the video and identified the subject as Noah Blaine Chandler, of Clarendon County.

Deputies say they obtained a warrant for Chandler for animal cruelty on Tuesday. Authorities say he was arrested and taken to the Clarendon County Detention Center.