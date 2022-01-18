DHEC releases statement on delays of COVID-19 test results from vendors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As coronavirus cases surge across the Palmetto State, the demand for testing is also up. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they’re actively addressing issues with testing delays at many of the state’s large private facilities. According to DHEC, about 97% of the state’s coronavirus tests are processed at non-DHEC facilities.

Officials say some have fallen so far behind in reporting test results that DHEC has had to instead recommend those people finish what would have been their isolation time or return to work if it has been five days. Officials say labs, such as Premier Medical Laboratory Services, have fallen behind due to issues ranging from the large volume of tests and staffing shortages. DHEC says it is working to hold these labs accountable and get results back as soon as possible.