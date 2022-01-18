Lexington School District Three learning virtually due to COVID-19 spread

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County School District Three says students are learning virtually through this Friday, January 21. District officials say the move comes in response to the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Students are tentatively scheduled to return to school on Monday, January 24. This will be confirmed or moved back at a later date.

No in-person school activities, such as practices and games, will be held during this time.

Students and parents can find further details about instruction for their respective grades at www.lex3.org.