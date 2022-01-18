Local Living: Midlands school districts looking to hire teachers this month, check out the acts coming to CLA and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District Two is looking for teachers. The district will hold a Teacher Recruitment Fair Tuesday, January 25. Lexington Two will offer a $2,500 signing bonus for new teacher hires in special education, foreign language as well as both middle and high school english, math, science and social studies. The in-person event takes place from 4-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center in Cayce. You can register online at on the district’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland One is also looking to add more teachers and educators to its roster for the upcoming spring semester. The district will hold a virtual job fair on Saturday, January 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Richland One will also offer a $1,000 signing bonus for math, science, special education and foreign language teachers. The deadline to register for the virtual event is Friday, January 21. You can register online at the district’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars for a delicious start to the weekend! Columbia’s Restaurant Week is going on right now! The food festival favorite has plenty of Columbia restaurants offering special menu items and discounted prices to entice hungry locals. Although many of the restaurants have online and take out availability, dine-in options tends to fill up quickly so reservations are recommended. You can find a list of participating restaurants and their menus at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’ve got some Emmy award winning talents coming to Columbia Life Arena this spring! Comedian, actor, rapper and social activist Katt Williams is coming to the capital city for his ‘World War III’ tour. The show will be at CLA on Friday, April 8. Tickets go on sale online at Ticketmaster this Friday at 10 a.m. and start at roughly $60.

Multi-platinum selling country artists Alabama are coming to Colonial Life Arena with special guest Martina McBride this month. They’ll be in concert this Saturday, January 22. Tickets for the 50th Anniversary Tour are on sale now. You can get yours at ticketmaster.com.