Richland County Economic Development Office shares annual growth report

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 330 jobs are coming to the Midlands over the next five years, with Tyson Foods establishing operations in Richland County. The Richland County Economic Development Office shared their annual growth in the area report Tuesday.

The more than $350 million of investment in the past year is the second-highest level ever for the county. Some additional successes of the economy for Richland County include Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina expanding operations, BioTech company investing more than $4 million in the county and Westinghouse expanding and investing $130 million over the next five years.

Additional successes in the county last year included Mark Anthony Brewing in Columbia and a 300,000 square foot building pad added at Blythewood Industrial Park.