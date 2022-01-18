Thousands of residents in Winnsboro, Jenkinsville and Mid-Carolina under boil water advisory

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nearly 7,000 Winnsboro, Ridgeway, Mid-Carolina and Jenkinsville residents are still under a boil water advisory, after the town’s water plant lost power. This does not include Blythewood residents, but anyone in that area who lost water or water pressure do fall into the boil water advisory.

Fairfield Electric Cooperative officials tell ABC Columbia the advisory was issued Monday morning, but some residents are still experiencing low pressure and cloudy water while the system is working overtime to be fully replenished.

All residents in that area are urged to continue to boil their water for at least one minute until the advisory is lifted.