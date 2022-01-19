Consumer News: Millions of new businesses launched during the pandemic, Red Cross facing critical blood shortage

ABC NEWS– There have been nearly 10 million new business applications since the pandemic began. Many of those entrepreneurs are launching companies for the first time, and they’re looking to take it to another level. ABC News connected three entrepreneurs to a business coach to do just that. ABC’s Cecilia Vega has the story.

CNN– The Red Cross says they are experiencing a critical blood shortage, and donations are urgently needed. You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.