Local Living: Columbia City Ballet presents “Swan Lake,” check out “Snowville” at EdVenture and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars for a delicious start to the weekend! Columbia’s Restaurant Week is going on right now! The food festival favorite has plenty of Columbia restaurants offering special menu items and discounted prices to entice hungry locals. Although many of the restaurants have online and take out availability, dine-in options tends to fill up quickly so reservations are recommended. You can find a list of participating restaurants and their menus at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can enjoy a ballet performance next week. The Columbia City Ballet will have a performance of “Swan Lake” on Saturday, January 29 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will take place at the Koger Center and tickets are on sale now at kogercenterforthearts.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re ready for snow right now, you can head to EdVenture. The museum is having their “Snowville” interactive exhibit now through February 28. You and the family can enjoy indoor snow tubing, snowy science and “sock” ice hockey. The exhibit is free with museum admission.