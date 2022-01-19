More Midlands school districts move to virtual learning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More Midlands school districts are making plans to go virtual due to the potential for winter weather.

Lee County School District will have e-learning Thursday and Friday with cases spiking and severe weather threatening.

The Fairfield County School District will have an eLearning day Friday, January 21.

Kershaw County School District will also move to eLearning Friday, but school offices and the district office will remain open.