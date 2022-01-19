SC Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of second potential winter storm

McMaster: Those in potentially impacted areas should begin safety preparations now

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a State of Emergency in preparation for a possible second winter storm.

McMaster said in a tweet ‘South Carolina is expected to experience winter storm weather again this week. Those in potentially impacted areas should begin safety preparations now. Please check your local forecasts and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary once the storm begins.’

