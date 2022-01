Series of earthquakes continues with 15th reported near Elgin

ELGIN, SC (WOLO) – The US Geological Survey has reported another earthquake, once again in the Elgin area of Kershaw County.

The magnitude 1.6 earthquake occurred near Elgin at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the 15th earthquake reported since December.

For more information about this earthquake, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.