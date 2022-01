College and university closings in the Midlands ahead of expected winter weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to expected winter weather impacted the Midlands Friday, multiple colleges and universities are closing their campuses.

The following institutions say their campuses will be closed Friday:

Benedict College Friday will be a remote work day for employees All classes will be conducted virtually

Central Carolina Technical College Campus closed

Columbia College All offices closed and Friday classes cancelled

Columbia International University Campus closed and classes cancelled

Midlands Technical College Campus closed and classes cancelled

University of South Carolina In-person classes cancelled Virtual classes may be rescheduled

USC Sumter Campus closed and classes cancelled