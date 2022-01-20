Local Living: Columbia City Ballet presents “Swan Lake,” “Snowville” interactive exhibit at EdVenture

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can enjoy a ballet performance next week. The Columbia City Ballet will have a performance of “Swan Lake” on Saturday, January 29 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will take place at the Koger Center and tickets are on sale now at kogercenterforthearts.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re ready for snow right now, you can head to EdVenture. The museum is having their “Snowville” interactive exhibit now through February 28. You and the family can enjoy indoor snow tubing, snowy science and “sock” ice hockey. The exhibit is free with museum admission.