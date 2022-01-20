Richland County Coroner releases name of driver killed in collision at intersection of Two Notch and North Brickyard Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a driver who died after being struck by another driver at the intersection of Two Notch Road and North Brickyard Road. The coroner says the victim was 47-year-old Juana Gutierrez, of Columbia.

Officials say the collision occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gutierrez had a green left turn arrow and was turning left off Two Notch Road when their vehicle was struck by a 2020 Dodge Charger heading south on Two Notch Road. Authorities say Gutierrez died as a result of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.