SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On the job front, unemployment insurance claims in South Carolina seem to be trending in the right direction. The Department of Employment and Workforce says 2,047 South Carolinians filed first time initial unemployment claims last week. That’s nearly 2,000 less claims than reported the week before.

From January 6-15, SCDEW says 7,221 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82.

According to SCDEW, a total of $6,596,368,117.59 has been paid out since March 15, 2020.

View the full data dashboard from SCDEW at www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.