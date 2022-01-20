UofSC closes campus Friday for expected winter weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina says campus will be closed Friday due to expected winter weather in the area causing potentially icy conditions. The university says all in-person classes will be cancelled, and virtual classes may be rescheduled.

Officials say essential campus operations such as food, housing and health services will remain open.

Due to expected inclement weather, including possible ice accumulation on roadways, campus will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21. This includes all university offices. Monitor https://t.co/JDXcqyB026 for updates. pic.twitter.com/DxZYYULQYR — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) January 20, 2022

The full announcement from the university can be found at sc.edu/uofsc/weather/.