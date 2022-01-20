UofSC closes campus Friday for expected winter weather
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina says campus will be closed Friday due to expected winter weather in the area causing potentially icy conditions. The university says all in-person classes will be cancelled, and virtual classes may be rescheduled.
Officials say essential campus operations such as food, housing and health services will remain open.
The full announcement from the university can be found at sc.edu/uofsc/weather/.